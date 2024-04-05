The HSE recruitment ban is being described as "de-moralising"



Cork based Dr Aidan Coffey who was works as a radiologist at the Mercy and Cork University Hospitals, says the recruitment and retention of hospital medics must be prioritised



A survey by the Irish Medical Organisation found 77% of non-consultant hospital doctors report being "pressurised" by their employer to work extra shifts, leading to some working unsafe hours



Dr Coffey says it's difficult to address long working hours without recruiting sufficient numbers of staff to fill rosters.