There are 82 patients today on trolleys waiting for admission to University Hospital Galway.

That’s according to the latest trolley watch figures from the INMO.

Patients across the region are experiencing delays at Emergency Departments today.

There are 25 patients on trolleys waiting for beds at Sligo University Hospital, 15 patients on trolleys waiting for admission at Mayo University Hospital and 10 patients on trolley at Portiuncula University Hospital.

Nationally today there are 587 patients on hospital trolleys awaiting admission with the highest number at University Hospital Limerick – 101.