The government is set to clamp down on the renewal of provisional licences for those who repeatedly fail their driving test.

Junior Transport Minister, Jack Chambers, says the issue is a road safety priority for him, and is being dealt with.

The department has plans to prevent unlimited renewals, increase testing capacity and review driver training to better prepare test candidates.

Brenda Bolger of Bolger School of Motoring says this issue isn't necessarily limited to young people, as some may think...