A body was recovered from the River Moy in Ballina yesterday by members of the Grainne Uaile Search & Recovery Unit.

The alarm was raised after a person was seen entering the water, close to the jetty in the town.

The emergency services were called and members of Grainne Uaile Search & Recovery Unit attended and in an underwater search the person’s body was recovered from the water.

The name of the deceased has not been released.