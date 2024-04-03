A Ballina based councillor has raised concerns over graffiti that has been displayed on the walls of the new Innovation Quarter in the town.

Councillor John O'Hara says that people have written things on the walls and left rubbish all around the outdoor space at the old military barracks.

He says the only way to stop the area becoming an anti social black spot is to put security measures in place, such as a gate to close it off to the public at night and some form of CCTV.

Councillor O'Hara spoke to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan this lunchtime....