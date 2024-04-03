A Mayo TD insists more needs to be done on the housing front within the county to help address the record number of homelessness now seen in Mayo.

Sinn Fein Deputy Rose Conway Walsh says that there was a target of 151 social and affordable homes in Mayo last year, only 61 of which were delivered.

In Mayo, there are now over 100 adults homeless and now 240 children, which is a record high.

Deputy Conway Walsh says the long approval process involved in getting these homes to fruition, and in order to speed up the process this needs to be addressed.

She has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan...