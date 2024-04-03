The funerals have been taking place today of the couple who died in a house fire in Swinford, and the three family members who were killed in a car crash last week outside Claremorris , in separate ceremonies in Mayo and Donegal

The funerals took place this morning of Eileen and Tom Mahon, the local couple who died in a fire at their home in Deerpark, Swinford last week.

Several hundred mourners, including family, followed the hearses carrying the remains on foot through the town following a humanist remembrance service in the town’s Cultural Centre.

In a poignant moment, the hearses stopped briefly at the carpet and furniture store on the Dublin Road which has been operated for years by the Mahons as a family business.

Speaking on behalf of the bereaved family at the remembrance service, a friend of the family said the enormity of the loss of Thomas and Eileen has affected everyone in Swinford and far beyond.

The speaker added that the depth of the loss for the family can barely be imagined

She continued that the couple’s daughters Pearl and Claire would like to express their gratitude especially to the local fire brigade, An Garda Siochana and the neighbours of their parents who raised the alarm.

Gratitude was also expressed to the entire Swinford community for its “generosity and kindness”.

Items of remembrance brought forward by the couple’s four grandchildren included a Bible representing Tom’s strong faith.

Mourners, at the request of the family, directed donations to the Gaza crisis emergency appeal.

The couples’ remains were brought for cremation this afternoon.

While the funerals are taking place of a mother and her two daughters in Donegal.

Una Carlin-Bowden along with her daughters Ciara and Saoirse lost their lives in a road crash on the N17, outside Claremorris last week.

The small town of Raphoe in Donegal is the scene of the tragic funeral cortege as the three family members are laid to rest.

The funeral procession left Una’s father’s home this morning and travelled to St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe. The funeral Mass is underway.