Tickets for the Connacht GAA Senior Football Championship quarter-final between Mayo and New York on Sunday next have sold out before the throw-in at Gaelic Park in The Bronx, New York this Sunday, April 7.

However, CEO of Connacht GAA confirmed to Midwest News today as he previously stated “tickets will be available on the day”

New York GAA announced on Instagram on Easter Sunday that all tickets for the Connacht GAA championship quarter-final clash "have been sold out due to high demand."

The organisation added: "Regrettably, no further tickets are available at this time.”