Mayo Rape Crisis Centre will mark three decades of providing free, confidential support in the community to survivors of sexual violence and their supporters with a spectacular night of music and song In Knockranny House Hotel, Westport on Thursday, May 2. Performing on the night will be the finest of Mayo musical talent, under the direction of musical supremo Catherine McGlinchey, including soprano Anne Marie Gibbons, Music West Big Band, BellaCapella, the Moy Singers, Westport Town Hall Community Choir, Killala sensation Joanne Gallagher, Sing OutWest and the High Flyers Community Orchestra.

Director of Services at Mayo Rape Crisis Centre, Loretta Brosnan McDonagh says the event is designed to give voice to the survivors of violence, their strength, creativity and imagination, and to acknowledge the power of “safe hands” when a victim or a supporter reaches out to a free, specialised service like Mayo Rape Crisis Centre. It is a privilege to support them on their journey of healing here in the community, and their dignity and power deserves to be celebrated.”

Founded in 1994 by Ruth MacNeely, Fiona Neary and Mary Diggin in response to the lack of services or support in Mayo for women who had experienced sexual violence, abuse or rape, and over the past 30 years, Mayo Rape Crisis Centre has since provided a free, safe, confidential and highly specialised support service at grassroots level for thousands of survivors of sexual violence and their families. In 2023, the Centre was the recipient of a prestigious Rehabcare Mayo People of the Year Award.

Co-ordinating the night's entertainment is local musician Catherine McGlinchey, an experienced Musical Director and choir leader from Westport, who has assembled a programme of well-established groups and singers, as well as new local talent to celebrate the work and achievements of Mayo Rape Crisis Centre.

Chairperson of the Mayo Rape Crisis Centre Board, Beverley Flynn says it’s an ideal time to reflect on the complex nature of the supports needed to ensure the sustainability of this essential service into the future.

The Centre can be contacted via freephone helpline number 1800 234 900, via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or via their website, www.mrcc.ie. The Centre acknowledges the generosity of Knockranny House Hotel and the many other event sponsors who contributing to what is certain to be a memorable night.

Tickets for the event, priced at €25 are available now on Eventbrite.ie, by visiting Mayo Rape Crisis Centre’s website at www.mrcc.ie or associated social media pages.