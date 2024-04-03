A 10 year old Galway boy made history when he climbed Kilimanjaro and fulfilled a dream that he has had since he was just five years old.

Caulan Conroy became the youngest Irish person ever last month to reach the top of Africa’s highest mountain.

Mount Kilimanjaro, which is in Tanzania, is 5,895 metres above sea level and is six times taller than Ireland's highest mountain Carrauntoohil in Co Kerry.

Caulan, from Knocknacarra in Co Galway, achieved the record-breaking summit on March 21.

He climbed to the peak with his dad Peter and brother Aaron (13).

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, Caulan's proud father Peter revealed that they trained for the climb of Kilimanjaro by herding sheep on steep slopes in Connemara.