A man accused of murdering his neighbour at his neighbour’s house, outside Castlebar over two years ago is to stand trial at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin next February.

Kevin McHale, Annagh, Castlebar, has been charged with the murder of 83 year old John Brogan, at Pheasant Hill, Castlebar, on March 5, 2023.

The inquest into John Brogan’s death opened in Swinford Courthouse earlier this week but was adjourned to a later date by Coroner Patrick O’Connor following an application by Detective Inspector Denis Harrington.

Inspector Harrington informed the coroner that a trial in the matter is listed before the Central Criminal Court for next February.