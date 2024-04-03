The couple who died in a house fire in Swinford, and the three family members who were killed in a car crash last week outside Claremorris will be laid to rest in separate ceremonies today in Mayo and Donegal

The funeral ceremony takes place this morning of Tom and Eileen Mahon, both in their 60s, who died following a fire at their home in Deepark in Swinford last week.

The Funeral Ceremony will take place this morning at 10am at The Cultural Centre, Swinford, followed by a private cremation.

While the funerals are taking place today of a mother and her two daughters in Donegal.

Una Carlin-Bowden along with her daughters Ciara and Saoirse lost their lives in a road crashon the N17, outside Claremorris last week.

The small town of Raphoe in Donegal will be the scene of the tragic funeral cortege today as the three family members are laid to rest.

The 47-year-old mother and her 10 and 14 year old girls, died following a road crash with an articulated lorry on the N17 in Mayo last Tuesday.

They were taken from Mayo University Hospital to Donegal on Sunday to the home of Una's father John Carlin.

The funeral procession will leave the Carlin house at 11am this morning and travel to St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for their funeral mass at 12 noon.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamnacha.