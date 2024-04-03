Achill native Kenny Deery has this morning declared his intention to run as an Independent candidate for Galway City Council in the upcoming local elections.

He will add his name to the ballot paper in the Galway City West constituency, bringing an end to weeks of speculation following his decision not to seek an extension to his current contract as CEO of Galway Chamber, when it ends in early summer.

Kenny grew up in Bunnacurry on Achill Island, where his family ran a tourism business. He served on the Board of Achill Tourism for several years. He co-founded the Achill Experience in 2016, and has long been involved in charity work for local and national organisations. He is currently the Chairperson of St Colman’s Care Centre.

Launching his election campaign at Blackrock Pier early this morning, he says that his candidacy is born out of “a deep frustration at how our city is being held back by the dysfunctionality of local government in Galway”.

He says he is passionate about the need for a ‘One Galway’ approach to local government in the city and county and will go before the electorate in the West Ward in the June 7th local elections – an area that takes in Salthill, Knocknacarra and Taylor’s Hill.