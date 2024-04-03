A Justice Committee Report by Oireachtas members nationally has made 26 recommendations to the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee.

One of the recommendations has highlighted the need, often raised by elected councillors on Mayo County Council, for county Mayo to have a Garda Chief Superintendent serving the county. Under the new policing model introduced recently the county is part of a three county Division with a single Garda Chief Superintendent for Mayo, Roscommon and Longford.

Westport Independent councillor Christy Hyland has strongly campaigned for the restoration of a Garda Chief Superintendent serving Mayo only, as the only way he argues, to maintain law and order on the county’s streets.

Cllr Hyland has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about the Justice Committee Report and the need for Minister McEntee to act immediately on its recommendations…