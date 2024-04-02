Simon Coveney has announced that he is stepping aside as a minister.

The Enterprise Minister and deputy leader of Fine Gael told Simon Harris last night that he does not want to be considered as part of the upcoming Cabinet reshuffle.

The incoming Taoiseach will now have a second vacancy at the Cabinet table, following Leo Varadkar’s departure.

Sligo Leitrim Deputy Frank Feighan believes that the current Government will get re-elected despite the amount of resignation in recent weeks.

He spoke to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey this afternoon, and gave his reaction to Minister Coveney’s announcement: