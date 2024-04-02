The Coroner for Mayo has renewed his appeal for something to be done to tackle road accident black spots in the county.

Pat O’Connor has made the call after four people lost their lives on the N17 in the last week.

Una Bowden and her two daughters Caitlin and Saoirse died on Tuesday after a collision near to Claremorris.

Teenager Vakaris Gudaitis was struck by a car on Saturday in a location close by on Saturday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Coroner Pat O’Connor said that both the N5 and N17 are treacherous roads in the county, and something must be done to stop people dying and being seriously injured

He spoke to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey this lunchtime, and extended his sympathy to those who lost loved ones last week: