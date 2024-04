Drivers are being reminded to be responsible on the roads, with the number of deaths up 40 per cent on last year.

58 people have been killed so far this year - an increase of 16 on the same time last year.

It comes as 140 people were arrested for drink or drug driving as part of a Garda enforcement operation between last Thursday and Easter Monday.

Sinn Fein's Transport Spokesperson, Sligo Leitrim TD Martin Kenny, wants to see more Gardai on patrol at all times.