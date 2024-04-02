There are long delays facing patients presenting at hospital emergency departments across the region this afternoon.

There are 54 patients waiting for a bed at University Hospital Galway, the second most overcrowded nationally today according to INMO trolley watch figures.

18 patients are waiting for admission at Sligo University Hospital and 11 at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

4 patients are waiting at Mayo University Hospital.

Nationally today, 530 patients are waiting for admission with the highest figures at University Hospital Limerick where 105 patients are waiting for a bed.