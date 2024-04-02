A private company has submitted concept plans for the development of a third terminal at Dublin Airport.

As well as a terminal building, the Western Campus project also includes plans for a hotel, car parking, offices and a cargo terminal.

It's been lodged with Fingal County Council by the company owned by aviation tycoons Des and Ulick McEvaddy.

The McEvaddy brothers are natives of Swinford, and the proposed plan is reported to cost in the region of €2.2 billion.

