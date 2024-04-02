Claremorris native Mark Devane will run as a candidate for Independent Ireland in the upcoming Local Elections.

This confirmation came yesterday from the Independent Ireland party, as Mark has declared candidacy in the Claremorris Local Electoral Area.

He has been described by the party as a dedicated dairy farmer with a “deep commitment to his family and a desire to speak up for ordinary hardworking people.”

Mark is also a former carpenter and spent several years working abroad working in Australia and England before coming home to pursue a career in dairy farming.

His decision has been welcomed by Party Leader Michael Collins as well as Roscommon Galway Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice, who believes that Mark’s “diverse background and strong commitment to his community make him an excellent candidate for Independent Ireland.”