The funerals of five people who died tragically in Mayo last week will all take place tomorrow.

Thomas & Eileen Mahon, of Deerpark, Kilkelly Road, Swinford, died in a fire at their home on Tuesday last (March 26).

Both will repose at the Cultural Centre in Swinford this evening from 4:00pm to 7:00pm.

Their funeral ceremonies will take place tomorrow morning at 10:00am at the Cultural Centre, followed by a private cremation.

Also taking place tomorrow will be the Funeral Mass of Una, Ciara and Saoirse Bowden.

Una Bowden (47) along with her daughters Ciara (14) and Saoirse (9) were killed in a collision between their car and a lorry on the N17 in Castlegar last Tuesday.

The family had been living in Moycullen in Galway - but Una was originally from County Donegal and she and her daughters will be laid to rest in Convoy.

Their Funeral Mass will take place tomorrow at 12 noon in St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe with burial afterwards in the family plot in the old graveyard, Convoy.

May they Rest In Peace.