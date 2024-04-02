The teenage boy who died tragically after being hit by a car near Claremorris on Saturday has been named locally.

17 year old Vakaris Gudaitis, with an address of Tavrane, Kilkelly, County Mayo, and formerly Lithuania, died tragically when he was struck by a vehicle on the N17 in the townland of Barnacarroll.

The collision occurred at approximately 9:20pm and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the collision and, according to the Irish Independent, have spoken to an elderly man who in understood to have not initially known that he had struck a person.

No arrests have been made as of yet.

Vikaris was a student at St Colman’s College in Claremorris, and many of his distraught family and friends have been paying tribute to him on social media.

He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Renata and Nerijus, his five siblings, extended family and friends.

Vikaris will repose at St Colman’s Funeral Home in Claremorris on Thursday evening from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

The funeral will arrive to St Colman’s Church on Friday for mass at 11:00am with removal afterwards to Shannon Crematorium, for committal service at 2:00pm.

The mass can be viewed on the St Colman’s Church Claremorris YouTube channel.

May he Rest In Peace.