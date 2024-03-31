A local MEP believes that all members of the public should have a right to use cash in all shops and businesses.

Midlands North West MEP Chris MacManus is one of six MEPs involved in the right to cash campaign, which is looking to create legislation that will ensure businesses cannot refuse cash as it is legal tender.

The Sinn Féin MEP also says that while an additional seat in the constituency due to the change of boundaries, it is very possible that it could be won by his Sinn Féin colleague Michelle Gildernew, a Northern Irish MP who has been nominated by the party for the upcoming European Elections.

MEP MacManus has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan about the right to cash campaign and the upcoming European Elections: