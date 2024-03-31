22 houses, completed almost 15 years ago in a Newport Estate, remain vacant.

The two and three bedroom units have stood idle for years, despite the demand for housing in the county.

Local Fine Gael Councillor Peter Flynn has called on Mayo County Council to now CPO (Compulsory Purchase Order) these homes and in addition to take in charge the rest of the housing estate that was developed by a private developer.

The 22 empty homes had been assigned to the government housing agency Tuath for social housing, but it is no longer interested in the development.

Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley asked Cllr Flynn is there any progress on these homes being occupied: