Thousands have gathered in Dublin to mark the 108th Anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising.

Today's Commemoration was led by President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, and Tánaiste Micheál Martin.

Today's ceremony began at 12 noon when the tri-colour was lowered from above the GPO on O'Connell Street.

Army Captain Paul Murphy read a copy of the 1916 Proclamation, which was first read on the steps of the GPO by Padraig Pearse.

In what was one of the first events attended by President Higgins since his illness at the end of last month, he laid a wreath in front of the portico and a minute’s silence was held for those who died during the Rising.

The wreath laying was followed by the sounding of the Last Post, and as the flag was raised to full mast the national anthem played.

Weather conditions this afternoon prevented the usual ending of an Air Corp fly over.



