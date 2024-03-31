On Friday evening last, Achill Island Coast Guard’s Search and Rescue Volunteers were tasked to a casualty with a leg injury on the Granuaile Loop Walk.

Mayo Mountain Rescue along with Rescue 118 were also tasked to the incident, when the alarm was raised at 5:49pm.

With the aid of Rescue 118’s Hi-Line apparatus the crew could bring the casualty aboard the helicopter.

He was then transferred safely to Mayo University Hospital for treatment of injuries.

The casualty’s family, meanwhile, were able to be escorted back to lower ground.