Funeral details have been announced for the husband and wife who died tragically in the Swinford area during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Thomas and Eileen Mahon, of Deerpark, Kilkelly Road, Swinford, died in a fire at their home on Tuesday March 26.

They are deeply mourned by their daughters Pearl and Claire, sons-in-law Mike and David, and grandchildren Maya, Bonnie, Abhainn and Phoebe.

Thomas was originally from Ballaghaderreen, while Eileen was a native of Castlerea.

They will repose at the Cultural Centre in Swinford on Tuesday evening next from 4:00pm to 7:00pm.

Their funeral ceremonies will take place on Wednesday morning at 10:00am in the Cultural Centre, followed by a private cremation.

May they both Rest In Peace.