A teenage boy has died after being hit by a car at Barnacarroll, Claremorris last night.

The collision occurred on the N17 at approximately 9:20pm, and the teenage pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to Mayo University Hospital for a post mortem.

The road remains closed this morning for technical examination.

This latest tragic death brings to 57 the number of people to have died on the roads this year.

It is the sixth tragic death in the county this week.

Una Bowden and her daughters Ciara and Saoirse died in a collision on the N17 on Tuesday, on the road adjacent to the one where last night’s fatality took place.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Eileen and Thomas Mahon died tragically in a house fire in the Swinford area.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to last night’s collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and were travelling on the N17 between Claremorris and Knock evening between 8:45 and 9:30 p.m. are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.