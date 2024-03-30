Further price increases from suppliers along with one of the highest excise duty costs on alcohol in Europe is going to see many more rural and family run pubs shut their doors.

That’s the strong view of Galway Councillor and Galway VFI chair Joe Sheridan.

Form April 15, Diageo will increase their prices which will see the price of a pint rise by 6 cent.

Although last year’s increase was twice the price, this also comes at a time of high VAT rates, high business rates and increases to minimum wage.

Joe Sheridan said for so long, publicans tried to absorb the increasing costs but this can no longer be done.

He spoke to Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan about what changes he believes should be made for the sector, so that many more lights aren’t turned off for good: