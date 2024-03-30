The funeral details for the mother and two daughters, who were killed in a crash earlier this week, have been announced.

47 year old Una Bowden, 14 year old Ciara, and nine year old Saoirse were killed in the collision with a lorry on the N17 in Castlegar, Co. Mayo on Tuesday.

The family had been living in Moycullen in Galway - but Una was originally from County Donegal and she and her daughters will be laid to rest in Convoy.

A wake will take place at her family farm from Monday until Wednesday, with a joint funeral mass to take place in St. Eunan's Church in Raphoe at 12 noon on Wednesday, followed by burial.