Checkpoints will remain in place across the country as part of the Garda Easter Bank Holiday road safety enforcement campaign.

Already this weekend a women in her thirties has died following a fatal two car collision in Tipperary overnight, bringing to 56 the number of people who have lost their lives on the country's roads so far this year.

It happened on the N24 at Kilsheelan at around 10:00pm.

4 people, including three teenagers, were taken to hospital for treatment for non life threatening injuries.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport Jack Chambers says there are a number of factors leading to an increase in fatalities on our roads this year, including people not wearing a seat belt.