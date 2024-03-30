Roscommon Councillor Nigel Dineen will run in the upcoming local elections for the Independent Ireland party.

This has been confirmed this afternoon by Independent Ireland and TD Michael Fitzmaurice.

Cllr Dineen has twice been elected to Roscommon County Council, in 2014 and 2019, and has served as Cathaoirleach of the Roscommon Municipal District.

Deputy Fitzmaurice was among the first to extend congratulations to his new party colleague:

"His strong advocacy for our agricultural industry, community services, rural development and mental health services have been outstanding during his time on the Council", he said.

Deputy Fitzmaurice's words were echoed by party leader Michael Collins, who said that Cllr Dineen is an "outstanding addition" and his "values and work ethic align perfectly with what we are working to achieve."