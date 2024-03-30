Details

Clocks will go FORWARD one hour overnight tonight. 

 

The 'Summertime' changeover will happen at 1am - when time leaps forward to 2am.

 

Unfortunately it will give you one hour less in bed for Easter Sunday morning.

 

If you have a smartphone or any device that connects to the internet, your time will automatically change - but watch out if you're depending on a more traditional type of alarm to get you up! and don't get caught out.

 

The clocks will eventually return to wintertime on Sunday 27th of October.

