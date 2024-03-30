Gardaí in Galway continue to investigate a fire at a premises in Rosscahill, County Galway, on 16th December 2023.

The two females, aged in their 40s and 50s, arrested for alleged offences contrary to the Offences Against the State (Amendment) Act 1998, have been released without charge.

The two males, aged in their 40s and 50s, arrested for alleged offences contrary to the Criminal Damage Act 1991, have been released without charge.

Files will be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.