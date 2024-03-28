Tests at Forensic Science Ireland in Dublin have positively identified the victims of Tuesday’s road crash on the N17 in Co. Mayo in which a mother and her two young daughters died.

As a result, the remains of Una Bowden (47), Ciara (14) and Saoirse (9) will be released to their family members tomorrow (Friday).

The remains of all three were taken to Mayo University Hospital (MUH) in Castlebar where they have remained while post mortem examinations were being carried out.

David Bowden, who returned from Ethiopia on being informed of the tragic deaths of his loved ones, has been informed of the positive identification of the bodies.

Una Bowden (nee Carlin) was a native of Co. Donegal and the funerals are expected to take place there next week.

Meanwhile, Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 9372080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.