Mayo County Councillors received €1,261,683 in payments last year.

Figures released by the authority this afternoon have revealed that each councillor cost the ratepayers an average of €42,056 each.

The biggest recipient was Knockmore Councillor Seamus Weir who drew down €56,064.

He served as cathaoirleach during the first six months of last year.

The next biggest recipient was Castlebar Councillor Michael Kilcoyne with €49,721.

Of that, he received €6,500 as the chair of a strategic policy committee and €6,170 for serving as cathaoirleach of Castlebar Municipal District.

The third highest was Ballinrobe Councillor Michael Burke who was paid €48,390.

This figure included €6,500 for chairing a strategic policy committee and €4,969 for attending nine training conferences.

The fourth highest payment of €48,368 was made to Foxford Councillor Neil Cruise.

This included a sum of €8,170 for attending 17 conferences.

Former Swinford member Michael Smyth received the fifth highest payment of €48,124.

This included €34,005 as a gratuity following his retirement last year.

Castlebar Councillor Martin McLoughlin was the six highest recipient.

He got €47,893, a sum of €6,661 of which related to expenses for attending 15 training conferences.

Next highest councillor was Ballina based Independent councillor Mark Duffy with 46,060.36.

Receiving 45,500.89 was Fianna Fail's Annie Mae Reape.

Belmullet based councillor Sean Carey received 45,348.13.

Ballinrobe based Fianna Fail councillor Damien Ryan received 45, 136.89.

Inependent Councillor Patsy O'Brien received 45,111.22.

Ten elected members declined the option of attending conferences last year.

They were Ger Deere, Peter Flynn, Blackie Gavin, Adrian Forkan, Michael Kilcoyne, Al McDonnell, Paul McNamara, Brendan Mulroy, Jarlath Munnelly, Donna Sheridan and Michael Smyth.

Apart from Mr. Smyth, gratuity payments were also paid in respect of four other former elected representatives in Mayo.

They were Michelle Mulherin (€28,224), Mark Winters (€9,609), Myles Staunton (€9,258) and Peter Clarke (€9,356).





