A Mayo Gym is raising funds for the Mayo Mental Health Association this weekend.

Functional Fitness are hosting a charity event in both their Ballina and Castlebar Gyms on Saturday.

Their goal is to burn 50,000 calories as a collective in both gyms while raising awareness and support for Mayo Mental Health Association.

They are also hosting a flag day in Tuffy’s Gala, Ballina and Delaney’s Mace, Moneen Road, Castlebar tomorrow (Good Friday).

David O’Mahony of Functional Fitness and Padraig O’Hora of Mayo Mental Health Association have both been giving details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew...