There was welcome news in the post this week for the majority of the rate payers in county Mayo. That’s according to Westport councillor Peter Flynn.

The Fine Gael councillor says the additional rates rebate, unanimously approved by local councillors at their county budget meeting for 2024, will provide a 50 percent rebate for most businesses, based on their 2023 rates bill.

The councillor spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley with more details....