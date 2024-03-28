Ahead of the Easter weekend, the Coast Guard, RNLI and Water Safety Ireland are appealing for people to take some basic precautions to stay safe when they visit the coast or planning an activity on or near the water.

As the clocks change and the evenings are getting longer and brighter, more people are expected to get out on the water. Knowing some simple water safety advice can help prevent an accident or tragedy.

Water temperatures at this time of year are relatively cold and inexperienced or occasional open water swimmers should take care to slowly climatise and carefully manage their time in the water. Always be alert to the risk of cold water shock.

If sailing or motorboating:

Always wear an appropriate lifejacket

Always carry a means of calling and signalling for help

When engaging on any type of boating activity; Ensure there is an emergency action plan in place, and everybody has an onboard briefing

Get the right level of training for your craft

Always check the weather and tide times

Make sure someone on the shore knows where you are going and who to call if you don’t return on time.

Always operate your boat at a speed that is appropriate to the weather conditions and to the environment you are operating in.

If you see somebody in trouble on the water or along the coast or think that they are in trouble, use marine VHF radio Ch 16 or dial 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.