Nine outdoor projects in Mayo have been granted a total of €262,500 under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.
The funds will be directed towards the creation of new outdoor recreational facilities and the upkeep, enhancement, and promotion of existing amenities at various lakes, beaches, and walking trails throughout Mayo.
That's according to Mayo Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon.
This funding is part of a larger €4.1 million investment announced by Heather Humphreys, Minister for Rural and Community Development, aimed at developing and upgrading over 150 outdoor recreation projects.
Deputy Dillon has been giving more details on the successful projects to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....
The Mayo projects that have been awarded funding are:
- Brickens Toms Lane Trail: €30,000 for drainage works
- Old Head to Louisburgh trail: €30,000 to upgrade and improve an old path linking Louisburgh town with Old Head
- Cross Beach access: €30,000 for the development of a safe access ramp onto the beach
- Carrowteige Loop Walks: €30,000 for improvements to the walks
- Breaffy loop walk: €30,000 for upgrade works to the walk at Kincon
- Urlaur Lake: €30,000 for the provision of a new fishing and disability access platform at the lake
- Calicaun Bay Trail and Viewing Point: €30,000 for phase two enhancement works to create a universally accessible trail
- Tochar Phadric St Patrick’s Pilgrim Paths: €22,500 for upgrade and maintenance of the paths
- Foxford Way Looped Walks: €30,000 for improvements works at Cullonaughton