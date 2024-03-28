Nine outdoor projects in Mayo have been granted a total of €262,500 under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

The funds will be directed towards the creation of new outdoor recreational facilities and the upkeep, enhancement, and promotion of existing amenities at various lakes, beaches, and walking trails throughout Mayo.

That's according to Mayo Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon.

This funding is part of a larger €4.1 million investment announced by Heather Humphreys, Minister for Rural and Community Development, aimed at developing and upgrading over 150 outdoor recreation projects.

Deputy Dillon has been giving more details on the successful projects to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....

The Mayo projects that have been awarded funding are: