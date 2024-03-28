Four people were arrested this morning in connection with the garda investigation into a fire at a premises in Rosscahill, County Galway, on 16th December 2023.

The fire occurred at a hotel due to house refugees.

Ross Lake House hotel in Rosscahill was badly damaged in a suspected arson attack just before Christmas.

The arrest operation was conducted by Gardaí attached to Galway Divisional Crime Functional Area and members from the National Bureau of Crime Investigation.

Two males, aged in their 40s and 50s, were arrested for alleged offences contrary to the Criminal Damage Act 1991and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Two females, aged in their 40s and 50s, have been arrested for alleged offences contrary to the Offences Against the State (Amendment) Act 1998 and are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

All four s are being held at a Garda Station in the North Western Region.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.