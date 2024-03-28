A young man was fatally injured in a road collision last night in county Roscommon.

Shortly before 10pm, Gardaí received a report of a serious collision involving a lorry and a car on the N61 Athlone Road at Newtown, County Roscommon.

The driver of the car, a male in his 20s, was removed from the scene by ambulance to Portiuncula University Hospital, Ballinasloe, where he was later pronounced deceased.

His name has not been released.

The road at the scene is currently closed with local traffic diversions in place. Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are examining the scene, and the local Coroner has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were traveling on the N61 at Newtown at the time of the collision are asked to make footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Roscommon Garda Station on 090 6638300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.