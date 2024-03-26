The Justice Minister will today share plans to move a number of Garda immigration officers from administration duties when she addresses the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors.

170 delegates have gathered in Westport, Co. Mayo as their annual conference enters day two.

Helen McEntee is expected to outline plans for registration functions in Meath, Kildare and Wicklow to be taken over by her Department on April 8th.

She's also due to address Garda abuse both online and in person, Garda wellbeing, and bodycam use.