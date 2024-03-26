A woman has died in hospital ten days after being involved in a serious road traffic collision in County Galway.

The single vehicle collision occurred before 7:00am on Friday March 15 when the car entered a turlough close to the River Corrib.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was a front seat passenger in the vehicle when the car crashed in the village of Mionloc on the outskirts of Galway City.

She was brought to University Hospital Galway where she was described as being in a critical condition.

An Garda Síochána confirmed that the woman passed away yesterday.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 40s, was also brought to hospital at the time for injuries that were non-life threatening.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Menlo area of Galway city between 6am and 7am on Friday 15th March 2024 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gaillimh Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

May she Rest In Peace.