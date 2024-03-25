The Chairman of Mayo IFA, John Lynskey, addressed the monthly meeting of Mayo County Council today on it’s campaign “Enough is Enough” - highlighting the excessive bureaucracy now involved in farming.

A delegation of Galway IFA addressed today’s monthly meeting of Galway county council on the same issue.

Outside the doors to Aras an Chontae in Castlebar a number of tractors were parked as an IFA delegation arrived on tractor for this afternoon’s address to elected councillors.

This evening home again from his tractor journey to the county capital, John spoke to Midwest News Editot Teresa O'Malley about the issues raised with councillors and asked him what county councillors can do about their concerns…