The Irish Farmers' Association says the tillage sector is at "breaking point" as farmers are not able to plant their crops.

It adds there's a "deepening crisis" on farms nationwide due to the ongoing wet weather, and the Government must "come forward with urgent supports."

IFA President Francie Gorman says he has raised the concerns of farmers directly with the Taoiseach and Agriculture Minister.

He says he "made it clear to them that Government intervention is critical, and it cannot be delayed."