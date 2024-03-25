Castlebar Educate Together National School is stepping up its campaign for a promised new school building following eighteen months of deadlock with the Department of Education.

The school was opened in temporary accommodation in Cavendish Lane in 2016 with twelve pupils and continued to grow into a three-campus school with 136 pupils today. Following school board engagement with the Department of Education, Minister Norma Foley visited the school in September 2022 and, and she acknowledged that the buildings were inadequate and promised a new school building.

In early 2023, the school board forwarded potential public and privately owned brownfield and greenfield sites to the Minister’s department as requested. However, Board chairperson Yvonne Coyne says no progress has been reported.

However, a recent school board commissioned report by OMD Design consultant engineers into the suitability of the school buildings has reinforced the position that the buildings are not, and have never been, fit for purpose. The damning report has been sent to Minister Foley to highlight the dire needs of the school.

The board has organised a public information meeting in the Castlebar Scout Den on Thursday, 11th April from 7.30-9pm.

Everyone is welcome.

Principal of Educate Together Castlebar Sarah Calvey has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: