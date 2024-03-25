A delegation of Mayo IFA will this afternoon address the monthly meeting of Mayo County Council on the farm group’s campaign “Enough is Enough” - highlighting the excessive bureaucracy now involved in farming.

A delegation of Galway IFA are also addressing today’s monthly meeting of Galway county council on the same issue.

Outside Aras an Chonate in Castlebar this lunchtime a number of tractors are parked, as the Chairman of Mayo IFA John Lynskey and other members arrived on tractor for this afternoon’s address to elected councillors.

