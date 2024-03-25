Noel Thomas has left the Fianna Fáil Political Party and will run as an Independent candidate in the upcoming Local Elections.

He is the second Connemara based Councillor to leave the party.

Last week, Councillor Seamus Walsh announced that he was leaving the party also – and he will run for Independent Ireland.

Cllr Thomas said that the party (Fianna Fáil) has become detached from the people and that he had been left with no option but to sever his links with it, according to RTÉ.

He had been involved with the party for three decades, but says that it has become unrecognisable to him in recent times.

Cllr Thomas says that his intention now is to run for re-election but he is yet to decide whether to join the Independent Ireland party or not.