Despite all the warnings on social media, radio and television many drivers continue to text behind the wheel.

The behaviour and responsibility of drivers is being highlighted again this week, ahead of the Easter Bank Holiday Weekend.

Speed, driving under the influence of drink/drugs, phone use and the non-wearing of seatbelts all continue to contribute to the number of fatalities and serious injuries on our roads, according to Garda Inspector David Tiernan of the Mayo Roads Policing Unit.

Inspector Tiernan addressed a recent meeting of the county Joint Policing Committee and advised that this bank holiday weekend there will be a strong garda presence on Mayo roads and drivers can expect additional road checkpoints.

In a large display, behind Inspector Tiernan as he addressed the meeting was the advice Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley spoke to the Inspector and his clear message as to how the number of fatal and serious road collisions can be reduced...